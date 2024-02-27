Manvers Way, Rotherham: Busy town road closed in both directions following two-car collision
A section of a busy Rotherham road is currently closed in both directions, following a crash.
The collision took place on Manvers Way in Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham earlier today (Tuesday, February 27, 2024).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called this afternoon (Tuesday 27 February) at 12.08pm, to reports of a road traffic collision on Manvers Way in Rotherham.
"It is reported that a grey Ford Fiesta and a grey Renault Clio were involved in the collision.
"Officers alongside the ambulance and fire service are currently on the scene, where it is believed no one has suffered life-changing or life-threatening injuries.
"Manvers Way, between Onyx Retail Park and the roundabout with The Nightingales, is currently closed while officers complete their work.
"Please plan your routes accordingly and avoid the area if possible."