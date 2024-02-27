Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A section of a busy Rotherham road is currently closed in both directions, following a crash.

The collision took place on Manvers Way in Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham earlier today (Tuesday, February 27, 2024)

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called this afternoon (Tuesday 27 February) at 12.08pm, to reports of a road traffic collision on Manvers Way in Rotherham.

"It is reported that a grey Ford Fiesta and a grey Renault Clio were involved in the collision.

"Officers alongside the ambulance and fire service are currently on the scene, where it is believed no one has suffered life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

"Manvers Way, between Onyx Retail Park and the roundabout with The Nightingales, is currently closed while officers complete their work.