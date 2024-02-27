Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young man has been violently attacked near a Sheffield petrol station, in an assault which has left him with potentially 'life altering' injuries.

South Yorkshire Police sealed off an area close to the Texaco garage on Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, with blue and white police tape while they carried out investigations into Sunday morning.

An ambulance was also seen there on Saturday night, along with police officers, with the victim taken to hospital.

Birley Moor Road. Picture: Google

Birley Moor Road is a busy road which carries traffic out towards Mosborough and the South East of Sheffield, with several shops along the section where the petrol station is located.

Police today confirmed they were investigating the incident, and have issued a statement over the attack, as well as an appeal for information as they look for the attacker.

The statement said: "We have launched an investigation following a serious assault in the Frenchville area of Sheffield.

"It is reported that around 9.30pm on Sunday 25 February, a man was assaulted near to the Texaco petrol station on Birley Moor Road.

"The man, aged in his 20s, received serious and potentially life altering injuries during the incident. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains.

"No arrests have been made, however, enquiries are continuing at pace."