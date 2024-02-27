Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to a suspected burglary on a Sheffield street - and arrived to find a secret drugs factory.

Officers who arrived at the scene, on Palm Street, Walkley, in the early hours of Monday, found cannabis plants growing at the house, and had to change the nature of the investigation.

South Yorkshire Police have now made three arrests in connection with the discovery.

Officers have issued a statement on the incident.

It said: "At around 4am yesterday (Monday, February 26), we were called to reports of a suspected burglary on Palm Street in Sheffield. Upon arrival at the property, a large cannabis farm was discovered by officers.

"While travelling to the location, officers passed a vehicle which matched the description of a vehicle believed to be linked to the incident. A short pursuit commenced and three men were detained."

Police say two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon and being concerned in the production of cannabis.