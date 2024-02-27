Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"You of all people should know the harm domestic violence causes," a Sheffield judge told a 36-year-old man who subjected his partner to an 'absolutely appalling' day of violence following months of abuse.

Andrew Roache was said to have witnessed domestic violence in the home as a young child, his barrister, Richard Adams, said, suggesting the physical attacks he would go on to inflict upon his then-partner were part of a pattern of 'learned behaviour'.

Judge Wright jailed Andrew Roache for two years, six months and granted a restraining order which prohibits him from contacting the complainant for five years

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as she sent Roache to begin a prison sentence, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on February 22, 2024, Judge Sarah Wright said he was uniquely placed to understand the devastation caused to those impacted by violence at the hands of a loved one.

Summarising the circumstances surrounding the day of violence on October 31, 2023, Judge Sarah Wright said: "Things came to a head on this occasion, and you grabbed her by the throat outside a public house, and motioned as if to kick her."

"You were then driving to collect her son [from school], you swerved the car, causing her to hit her head. You dragged her from the vehicle, and threw her into a field. You were aggressive to those who tried to help.

"Your behaviour was absolutely appalling, it must have been very distressing, not only for your victim, but to those who witnessed it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor, Stephanie Hollis, described how following the attack, the complainant said her 'priority' was to collect her child from school, and she got back into Roache’s vehicle in order to be able to do that.

"She said the defendant’s attitude was as if nothing had happened," Ms Hollis said, adding that the complainant’s son was forced to witness the 'aftermath' of the attack when she arrived at his school looking 'dishevelled' and 'covered in blood'.

Fearful of what Roache would do next, the complainant refused offers of help at the school, but by that time, the witnesses who pulled over after seeing the state she was in at the side of the road following the attack had taken the initiative to call the police.

Ms Hollis said officers were able to track Roache down to the address his car was registered to and were waiting for him when he returned there, causing him to drive away, only to be apprehended later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hollis described how Roache and the complainant had been in a relationship for around 16 months at the time of the incident, and he had moved in with her and her three children.

The complainant described their relationship as being 'very positive' for the first six months, but ‘over time’ Roache’s 'attitude changed'.

Read More Bankers Draft pub: Two charged after alleged assault on staff at popular Sheffield city centre pub

Summarising Roache’s subsequent campaign of control and abuse, Judge Wright said: "Your relationship became very abusive towards her, you became incredibly possessive, punishing her if you felt at all slighted."

"She was fearful of you, and you monitored her phone and that led to her becoming very isolated…you assaulted her on numerous occasions, on one occasion assaulting her with an axe."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roache, of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation and controlling and coercive behaviour.

In mitigation, Mr Adams described how Roache had begun to abuse alcohol, and had also suffered two bereavements which 'tipped him over the edge', prior to carrying out the October 31 violence.

Andrew Roache, of no fixed abode, was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation and controlling and coercive behaviour

"He recognises now that he became a very different person, a very ugly person [when in drink] it’s fair to say he struggled to control his emotions," Mr Adams said, adding that Roache is now determined to 'improve himself and not repeat these behaviours'.

Mr Adams added: "There’s no lack of shame in what he’s done, and he continues to reflect upon that."