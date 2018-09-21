Man wanted over theft of cash from van parked in Doncaster street

A man is being hunted at school over the theft of a large amount of cash from a van parked in a Doncaster street.

South Yorkshire Police said the cash was taken from a delivery van parked in the Market Place opposite The Queen pub at around 10.40am on Tuesday, September 11.

Do you know this man?

CRIME: Wife of murdered Barnsley man appeals for help to catch killer to stop culprit striking again

A set of keys was also stolen from a delivery van.

POLICE: Woman charged in connection with murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss

Officers investigating the theft have issued a CCTV still of a man they believe could hold vital information.

VIDEO: Doncaster family held up at gunpoint by balaclava-clad gang during in terrifying armed raid

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 256 of September 11.