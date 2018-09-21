VIDEO: Doncaster family held up at gunpoint by balaclava-clad gang during in terrifying armed raid

A Doncaster family was held up at gunpoint by a balaclava-clad gang which struck in the middle of the night and got away with three cars, jewellery and £15,000 in cash.

During the terrifying armed raid in Mill Lane, Adwick-le-Street, garage owner Lee Harris, 48, his wife, Nicola, 43 and twin 17-year-old sons Cameron and Broady were bound, punched and threatened by a six-strong gang of men who burst into their home as they slept.

Lee Harris was attacked during an armed raid at his Doncaster home

Lee was left with horrific injuries including a fractured cheekbone and broken eye socket and Nicola was punched in her face and sustained injuries to her arms and wrists during the raid.

Their sons watched on in horror as their father was paraded in front of them, tied up by cables, while the robbers told them 'this will be you' if they failed to comply with their orders.

Lee Harris and his family were the victims of a terrifying armed raid in Doncaster

The twins bravely tried to wrestle with the assailants but were held down and stood on with a gun pointed at their heads.

Lee was thrown into the back of his car and driven to the Adwick MOT - a garage he owns - where the robbers stole over £15,000 of his company takings.

Horrifying CCTV footage shows the moment he was led bare-chested and wearing only boxer shorts, with his hands bound by cables, back into his home by the raiders.

The gang men stole three cars, jewellery and cash from the house as well as the garage takings during the 2am raid on Tuesday, September 11.

Concerned neighbours raised the alarm after hearing a disturbance but the robbers managed to escape in three stolen cars - a red Ford Fiesta, a blue Range Rover SVR and a black Land Rover Discovery.

Lee said: "They smashed through the back door with a sledgehammer.

"My window is just above the door and I heard a massive smash and thought 'what's that, am I dreaming?'

"I jumped out of bed and came out of our bedroom to the top of the stairs.

"I saw six men coming up the stairs with balaclavas on.

"I feared for my life."

The men attacked Lee before binding his arms.

He added: "I was trying to wrestle with them. I ended up on the settee and one of the nastier ones came running over hitting me.

"They moved me out on the floor and started hitting me and stamping on me.

"Nicola tried to intervene and they were hitting her.

A police probe is under way into an armed raid at this house in Doncaster

"They punched her in the ribs and bruised her arm.".

As the robbers moved through the house, Cameron and Broady woke up.

Cameron said: "I heard shouting, I jumped out of bed.

"I went to the door and two of them were coming in to the bedroom.

"Me and Broady were wrestling with them at this point for about 10 minutes.

"Then a big man came in with a gun.

"As soon as I saw the gun I dropped to the floor."

The twins were frogmarched downstairs at knifepoint and forced onto the kitchen floor before their father was dragged through the house and paraded in front of them.

Cameron added: "They had a gun to my head and asked me loads of questions.

"I did everything that he asked me to do.

"They showed us my dad and said 'this is what will happen to you'."

Cameron gave the robbers personal information to access their security system before they grabbed keys from a cabinet and drove Lee to his garage.

Nicola said she thought the robbers were ‘going to kill’ her husband as he was led away.

She said the raiders were demanding cash and one of them said ‘boil the kettle’ as a terrifying threat.

Lee was rushed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary and may need surgery to repair his broken eye-socket.

The stolen cars have since been traced but the cash and jewellery is still missing, including a watch given to Nicola by Lee on her first mother’s day.

Nicolasaid: "I am fine during the day and it is business as usual but it is on a night, when I put my pyjamas on and I am barefoot, I feel vulnerable."

Detective Inspector Anna Sedgwick from Doncaster CID said: “This was a horrific incident that has caused the family great distress.

“A thorough investigation is underway and our officers are working with the family to put measures in place to help them recover from their ordeal.

“We are keen to find who is responsible.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 67 of September 11.