Wife of murdered Barnsley man appeals for help to catch killer to stop culprit striking again

The wife of a man battered to death close to his home has issued a plea for information to help detectives catch the killer before the culprit strikes again.

Gary Dean, aged 48, was found dead in a wooded area close to his Moorend Lane home in Silkstone Common, on Thursday, September 6.

A post mortem examination revealed he had ‘significant’ injuries consistent with being assaulted.

Nobody has yet been charged.

A man aged 40 and a woman, 76, were arrested in connection with the death have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

The man was held on suspicion of murder and the woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

To mark the two-week anniversary of the murder, Mr Dean’s wife, Caroline, urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said: "Gary was an only child. His parents are devastated and broken by what has happened. No one can comprehend why anyone would do this.

"We are all haunted by the fact that his last moments of his life were so brutal and violent. No one deserves to die like that, in a place they found so much peace.



"I just hope that the person capable of this is brought to justice, for the sake of his family and friends who loved him so much, and so that it can not happen to anyone else. All I ask is that anyone with any information, no matter how small, to please contact the police."

She added: "Gary loved the outdoors particularly the woods and countryside surrounding our home. He loved nothing more than being outside from morning and night cycling, running, walking dogs and pottering in the garden.

“Gary was proud to be a member of Penistone Footpath Runners and was real team player. He had many friends and his death has shocked and saddened so many people beyond his immediate family.



"We shared so many happy times together. We had so much fun and we both lived life to the max. We were both looking forward to our future together and had so many plans. This has all been taken away.”

Anyone with information should call the South Yorkshire Police incident room on 01709 443544.

Crimestoppers can be called, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 628 of September 6.