Woman charged in connection with murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss

A woman has been charged in connection with the murder of a Sheffield massage parlour boss.

Jade Ward, aged 31, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, was charged yesterday with perverting the course of justice over the murder of 73-year-old Jill Hibberd, who ran the Fantasia massage parlour on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe.

COURT: ‘I want everyone to know what this monster did to me’ says woman raped by ex-partner in Doncaster as their disabled son lay in next room

Ms Hibberd was found stabbed to death in her home in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, on Thursday, May 31.

VIDEO: Doncaster family held up at gunpoint by balaclava-clad gang during in terrifying armed raid

Ward has been bailed ahead of a hearing at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 3.

POLICE: Replica guns handed over in Sheffield

Lee Trevor Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Barnsley, has already been charged with murder and burglary.

Andrew Ashby, 22 of Woolgreaves Avenue, Wakefield, is charged with assisting an offender in a murder.