A photograph has been issued of a man wanted by the police over the use of counterfeit notes in Sheffield city centre.

Police officers investigating the use of fake currency at the Christmas market last December believe the man in the photo could hold vital information.

Do you know this man?

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime number 14/185160/18.

