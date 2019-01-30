Have your say

The killer of a man stabbed to death at the Centertainment complex in Sheffield is still at large – four months after the murder.

Fahim Hersi, aged 22 and from Broomhall, was stabbed to death outside Cineworld on Friday, September 21.

Fahim Hersi was killed in a knife attack at Centertainment

His death was one of nine fatal stabbings in South Yorkshire last year.

Fahim was rushed to hospital with a stab wound to his chest but could not be saved.

Another man, aged 21, was stabbed during the same incident but survived.

Nine arrests have been made so far, with eight suspects held on suspicion of murder before being released.

Nobody has yet been charged.

Detectives said the stabbing came when two groups of friends clashed after booking cinema tickets for a film on the same night.

They do not believe that the violence was pre-planned.

Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.