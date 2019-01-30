Ram raiders struck at a bike shop in Sheffield overnight – with the store targeted three times in the space of a year.

Now staff at Trek at the Fox Valley shopping park in Stocksbridge are calling for security at the complex to be improved.

Ram raiders got away with three electric bikes after breaking into a shop in Sheffield overnight (Pic: Luci Loxley)

They said if their shop had been an independent store rather than owned by an international company it would have closed down because of the repeated losses.

Ram raiders smashed their way into the front of the store overnight and escaped with three electric bikes each worth between £2,000 and £3,000.

They were hindered by a new ‘fog' security feature which affects visibility in the shop when the alarms are triggered.

The raid was the third in a year.

One shop worker said: “We are absolutely gutted because this is the third time in a year.

“The first time they broke in through the main doors as there were no shutters, so we installed them.

“The second time they came in through a window, so we added bars, and now this.

“They didn’t get away with as much this time as we have a new fog system which makes it difficult to see in the shop when that is activated but they still got away with three high value bikes.”

He added: “Security at Fox Valley needs to be improved.

“There should be people patrolling 24 hours a day to stop things like this happening.

“If we were a small independent store we would have probably have closed down by now because of all the losses. Something has to be done.”

A number of electric bikes were stolen in a raid at the store on Monday, November 19.

South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information about the bikes, which the force said were worth a ‘considerable amount’.

They were loaded into a van by thieves involved in the raid and driven away from the shop.

Fox Valley shopping park has been approached for a statement.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.