A reduction in knife crime in South Yorkshire has been credited to the ‘hard work’ of police officers and partners working together to tackle the issue.

Superintendent Una Jennings, South Yorkshire Police’s lead officer responsible for the fight against armed criminality, spoke out after new statistics revealed a 12 per cent reduction in knife crime in the county last year.

Det Supt Una Jennings

Despite nine fatal stabbings in South Yorkshire in 2018, knife crime as a whole dropped in the 12 months to September 2018.

The police chief said: “Following our refreshed approach to tackling knife crime, which began in July 2017, it’s encouraging to see the latest Office for National Statistics crime figures show a 12 per cent drop in knife crime during the 12 months to September 2018.

“This is testament to the hard work of officers from across the force and our partners, together with our approach to the issue.

“We not only target those who choose to carry these dangerous weapons but also look at the causes of knife crime so we can work with partners from the public, charity and third sectors with the aim of preventing crime before it happens.”

She added: “While the latest ONS figures show recorded crime has risen by one per cent in South Yorkshire, this is significantly lower than the national figure of eight per cent for England and Wales. However, we understand there is still work to be done to reassure those who live and work in South Yorkshire that our region is a safe place to be.



“Over the next 12 months we will be recruiting and training more than 200 new officers who will all make a hugely positive difference to people’s lives across the region.

“This is significant for us as a force, and South Yorkshire as whole. With an increased police presence on the streets and more resources for our neighbourhood teams it will allow us to tackle the issues that matter most to local communities.”