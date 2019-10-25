Man wanted over attack in Sheffield bar
A man is wanted by the police over an attack in a Sheffield bar.
Friday, 25th October 2019, 1:27 pm
An investigation was launched after a 20-year-old man was assaulted during an altercation with another man inside the Church – Temple of Fun bar on Rutland Way, Kelham Island.
The victim was taken to hospital with facial injuries following the incident in the early hours of Saturday, September 7.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 66 of September 7 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.