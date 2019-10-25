Noxious substance sprayed at Sheffield bus driver on city estate
A man is wanted by the police after a noxious substance was sprayed at a bus driver’s face in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said a bus driver was parked up near Southey Library on Moonshine Lane, Southey, when a small, red car pulled up alongside him and a passenger from the vehicle got out and sprayed a substance into the driver’s face through his window.
The substance caused minor injures, which required treatment, but the 57-year-old driver is said to still ‘suffer ill effects’ today.
South Yorkshire Police said the culprit jumped back into the red car, which sped off towards the Herries Road roundabout.
He was white, between 19 and 21 years old and had short, light brown hair.
Witnesses to the incident at 2.35pm on Saturday, October 5, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting crime reference number 14/150824/19.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously, on 0800 555 111.