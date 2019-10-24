Loved ones 'did not recognise' Sheffield woman beaten so badly in her own home

Britney Bashforth was subjected to a horrific beating at the hands of her ex Shaka Williams and was left in a coma for four weeks.

She suffered fractures to her face, nose, both sides of her jaw, at least one vertebra and to eight of her ribs, which caused her lung to collapse.

Britney Bashforth was in a coma for four weeks, following the attack by her ex-partner, Shaka Williams

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old was also left with a number of abdominal injuries, including bleeding in her liver and her spleen, she had to undergo the surgical removal of part of her bowel, and was also left with extensive bruising to her arms, legs and genital area.

Williams, aged 31,was jailed for almost 10 years this week for flying into a ‘jealous rage’ and attacking former partner Britney, who is also mother to his one-year-old daughter, Preiya.

After sentencing, Temporary Detective Inspector Tom Woodward said: “I want to take this opportunity to commend Britney for the bravery she has shown throughout our inquiry and for taking the courageous step of sharing some images of the awful injuries she suffered.

Shaka Williams has been jailed for nine years, 10 months

“She had horrific facial and internal injuries, which have had a lasting impact on her life and she will require further operations in the future. Her loved ones told police that her facial injuries were so severe, she was unrecognisable to them when they first saw her in hospital.

“This has been an incredibly traumatic experience for the victim and her family, and I hope that yesterday’s court hearing and sentencing offers some small comfort, knowing that her attacker is now behind bars.”

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Britney was in bed on the evening of Friday, April 12, when she awoke to Williams climbing up to the French windows of her first floor bedroom.

Ms Bashforth let Williams in as requested, and he soon started an argument about a packet of tobacco he found at her flat because he did not believe it was hers.

Britney Bashforth was in a coma for four weeks, following the attack by her ex-partner, Shaka Williams

She told him her neighbour had left the tobacco behind, and Williams insisted that she call her neighbour immediately to confirm what she had told him.

When Britney declined Williams set about beating her.

After the attack, he evaded police for the next 12 days.

After police put out a public appeal for information, he eventually handed himself in on April 25.

TDI Woodward added: “Williams’ behaviour following the assault was completely unacceptable – rather than face what he had done, he went on the run for nearly two weeks.

“I am grateful for the support of local media and the public for sharing our appeals to locate Williams earlier this year. This publicity meant he could not hide from his crime.”