Pub windows smashed in vandalism attack in Sheffield city centre
The ground floor windows of a popular city centre pub in Sheffield were smashed in a vandalism attack.
Friday, 25th October 2019, 1:13 pm
Five ground floor windows – made up of dozens of individual panes of glass – were shattered in an attack at The Washington on Fitzwilliam Street around 4.45am.
The windows have all been boarded up but the pub is open as normal today.
A member of staff said: “The police are dealing with it. It was an act of vandalism early this morning.
“The windows are all boarded up but it is business as usual. People might think we are close when they see the boarded up windows but we are still open.”
Read More
Read MoreSheffield man jailed for leaving passenger with serious injuries after ploughing car into taxi while on bail for dangerous driving
South Yorkshire Police are investigating.