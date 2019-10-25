Pub windows smashed in vandalism attack in Sheffield city centre

The ground floor windows of a popular city centre pub in Sheffield were smashed in a vandalism attack.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 25th October 2019, 1:13 pm
The Washington

Five ground floor windows – made up of dozens of individual panes of glass – were shattered in an attack at The Washington on Fitzwilliam Street around 4.45am.

CRIME: Young man killed in motorbike crash in Rotherham

The windows have all been boarded up but the pub is open as normal today.

LATEST: Young woman critically injured in crash in Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A member of staff said: “The police are dealing with it. It was an act of vandalism early this morning.

“The windows are all boarded up but it is business as usual. People might think we are close when they see the boarded up windows but we are still open.”

Read More

Read More
Sheffield man jailed for leaving passenger with serious injuries after ploughing car into taxi while on bail for dangerous driving

South Yorkshire Police are investigating.