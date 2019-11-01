He struck at the Market Street-based sandwich shop at around 5.30pm on Friday, October 25.

Do you know this man?

In a bid to escape, the shop assistant locked herself in a toilet and called 999.CRIME: Shocking moment yob throws lit firework at a car on busy Sheffield streetDetective Constable Steve Ramsbottom said: “Bravely she refused and managed to lock herself in the shop toilets to call 999, staying there until officers arrived. It is reported that the offender left the store empty handed and went in the direction of Pitt Street.“This has understandably been a highly distressing incident for this young woman.”

CCTV images have been released of a man believed to hold vital information about the incident.