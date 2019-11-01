Man threatened Subway worker with gun during attempted robbery in Barnsley
A man threatened a Subway shop worker with a gun during an attempted robbery in Barnsley.
He struck at the Market Street-based sandwich shop at around 5.30pm on Friday, October 25.
In a bid to escape, the shop assistant locked herself in a toilet and called 999.Detective Constable Steve Ramsbottom said: "Bravely she refused and managed to lock herself in the shop toilets to call 999, staying there until officers arrived. It is reported that the offender left the store empty handed and went in the direction of Pitt Street."This has understandably been a highly distressing incident for this young woman."
CCTV images have been released of a man believed to hold vital information about the incident.
DC Ramsbottom added: “Our enquiries are continuing, but we have now released a CCTV picture of a man that we think could hold information about what happened.”Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 01226 736476 and quote crime reference number 14/162049/19.Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.