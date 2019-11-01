Shocking moment yob throws lit firework at a car on busy Sheffield street

Motorists were driving down Richmond Road at around 5.20pm on Halloween when the firework was thrown and exploded in the street.

Shocking footage shows red smoke explode from the firework as cars pass on either side of the busy road.

The footage was caught by a cyclist riding just behind one car who thankfully did not sustain any injuries in the incident.

Fireworks thrown at car

A number of fireworks were set off around Sheffield last night to celebrate Halloween with more expected in the run up to Bonfire Night.

Fireworks can only be bought from registered sellers between October 15 and November 10, December 26 until December 31 and three days before Diwali and Chinese New Year.

However, you can buy fireworks at other times of the year from licensed shops.

It is currently an offence to let fireworks off between 11pm and 7am except on Bonfire Night (midnight to 7am), New Year's Eve, Chinese New Year and Diwali (1am to 7am).

Customers need to be 18-years-old to buy then and they must not be set off in the street.