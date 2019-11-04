Man still fighting for life after being found seriously injured in Doncaster town centre
A man is still fighting for life after being found seriously injured in Doncaster town centre.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 10:15 am
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 10:17 am
The 26-year-old was found with serious head injuries outside Alpha Cabs on Sunny Bar in the early hours of yesterday.
Detectives believe the man had been assaulted and he was taken to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he remains today in a critical but stable condition.
A 21-year-old Sprotbrough man arrested over the incident remains in police custody this morning.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 208 of November 3.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.