Man stabbed in same Sheffield street where one teenager was killed and another injured in shootings
A man was stabbed in the same Sheffield street where a teenage boy was killed and another was shot in separate shootings.
Emergency services were called to Spital Street, Burngreave, yesterday afternoon to reports of a stabbing amid claims of a turf war.
A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he remained last night, with an eyewitness claiming he was knifed in a dispute over drug territory.
No other details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
The stabbing occurred on the same street where a 16-year-old boy was shot in an attack in the early hours of Monday, May 20.
He was shot in his leg and underwent surgery following the attack.
A 20-year-old man was arrested over the shooting before being bailed.
In July 2008, 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub was shot dead at the same spot.
Tarek, from Castledine Gardens, Wincobank, was injured in a ‘Wild West’ style shoot-out in broad daylight.
Both Tarek and his attacker drew and fired the guns they were carrying, with Tarek fatally injured.
Tarek was hunted down to Frenchie’s barbers on Spital Street when the S3 gang he was a member of imploded.
Nigel Junior Ramsey - known on the streets as 'The General' and who ran the younger members of the S3 gang - ordered Tarek’s assassination from his prison cell while he was serving time behind bars for another offence.
Some S3 members blamed Tarek for passing information which led to the near-fatal stabbing of another gang member.
Ramsey, of Andover Street, Burngreave; his younger brother Denzil Ramsey, of the same address; their next door neighbour Levan Menzies and friend, Michael Chattoo, of Daniel Hill Street, Upperthorpe, were found guilty of murder and jailed for a total of 110 years between them.
The year before Tarek’s murder, 16-year-old Jonathan Matondo was shot dead in Burngreave.
The teenager’s killer remains at large, but detectives believe he was killed as a result of feud between the rival S3 and S4 gangs which operated in Burngreave and Pitsmoor at that time.
Jonathan, who was a member of the S3 gang, was shot in his head on the Nottingham Cliff recreation ground close to his home on Verdon Street, Burngreave.
Detectives believe he was shot in revenge for a shooting the day before.
A man charged with his murder was found not guilty after two trials.
Anyone with information on the latest shooting should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.