Man stabbed in neck in Sheffield park
A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in his neck during an attack at a music festival in a Sheffield park.
The 25-year-old was stabbed at the ‘Fire in the Park’ urban music festival at Ponderosa Park, Upperthorpe, at around 10pm on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police said he was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
An investigation is under way.
The force said: “Officers were called to a music event at the Ponderosa, Sheffield, on Saturday night at around 10pm following reports that a man had been stabbed. “A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was treated for a stab wound to his neck. “His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.