Man, 25, dies after crashing car into house on Sheffield street
A 25-year-old man has died after he crashed his car into a house on a Sheffield street in the early hours of this morning.
The collision took place in Windmill Greenway, Halfway at around 2.30am.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: It is reported that a Red Audi TT was travelling along Windmill Greenway when it was in collision with a house.
“The driver of the Audi, a 25-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
“His family are receiving specialist support.
“The occupants of the house were in at the time, but were not injured.
“Enquiries are continuing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.”
The identity of the man has not yet been released.
Windmill Greenway, as well as part of the adjoining Rotherham Road, were closed until around 9.30am this morning following the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 141 of September 29.