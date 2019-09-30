South Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal for help in finding missing woman
An urgent appeal for help has been issued by South Yorkshire Police as officers search for a missing woman.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:53 am
Updated
Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:53 am
Charlene Ward, aged 44 and from Rotherham, was last seen in the Oldgate Lane area of Dalton at around 8pm yesterday.LATEST: Heartbreaking photo captures young boy burying his dad after stabbing in SheffieldShe is white, 5ft 5ins tall, of a large build and has ginger hair.
Charlene was last seen wearing a patched jacket and matching cap.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We need your urgent help to find Charlene.”Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 975 of September 29.