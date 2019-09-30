Richard Bodfield, aged 46 and from Wincobank, spent a week on the island with his partner Deborah Hulme, 48, and was due to fly home last Thursday.

But after the pair became separated at Arrecife Airport before check-in, Richard, who is a dad-of-one, failed to board the plane.

Richard Bodfield

Deborah, from Barnsley, said Richard has battled a drink problem for years and relapsed on holiday.

He has been reported missing to South Yorkshire Police and the British Consulate for the Canary Islands.

Richard Bodfield

Deborah said he was seen at a hospital on Lanzarote last night, but was discharged and has not been seen or heard from since.

“We are all absolutely worried sick. His phone is dead and we don’t know if he has any money or his bag with his passport and things in,” she said.

“He was missing all weekend but was seen at a hospital last night, so it is a relief to know that he is alive, but we are desperately worried.

“We just need someone to help him ring home so that we can make arrangements to get him back.”

She urged South Yorkshire holidaymakers to look out for him and to help him contact Deborah and his family.

Richard, who runs his own cleaning business, is a Sheffield United fan.

Deborah, who starts a new job today, said: “I wish I could just jump on a plane and go back to look for him but I start a new job today and need to work, so I feel torn because I desperately want to try and find him.

“I feel awful for getting on the plane, but I was ushered through by the staff and honestly thought he would follow me. We were at the airport together for over six hours and were only apart briefly and that’s when he disappeared.

“I looked for him but with all the Thomas Cook chaos I knew we had to get on the plane so I boarded and was just waiting for him to join me, but he never did.

“I just want him to know that everyone is really worried about him, loves him and just wants him home.”

South Yorkshire Police can be contacted on 101.