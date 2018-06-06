Man seriously injured in stabbing in Rotherham street

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in an attack in a Rotherham street.

The 23-year-old was knifed in Wortley Road, Kimberworth, after he was followed by three men in a black Ford Focus last night.

They followed him along Grange View Road and into Wortley Road, where violence flared, at around 7.25pm yesterday.

The injured man sustained a number of stab wounds and is in a serious but stable condition in hospital today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers have launched an investigation following reports a man had been stabbed on Wortley Road, Kimberworth, yesterday evening.

"At around 7.25pm it was reported three men travelling in a black Ford Focus had followed a man down Grange View Road, onto Wortley Road, where he was assaulted.

"The 23-year-old sustained stab wounds in the incident and currently remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition."

The spokesman added: "An investigation is currently ongoing and detectives are making a number of enquiries in the area.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw a black Ford Focus driving in the area at the time, is asked to report it."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 837 of June 5.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.