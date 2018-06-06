Council flat in Sheffield raided by thieves

Thieves are being hunted after raiding a council flat in Sheffield and escaping with a boiler, oven, hob and microwave.

They struck at Gaunt Way, Gleadless Valley, earlier this week by forcing the front door open.

Overnight on Saturday into Sunday last weekend a home was broken into on Blacka Moor Road, Dore.

A patio door was smashed to gain entry.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.