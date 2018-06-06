Man arrested over night of violence in Sheffield

A man has been arrested over a night of violence in Sheffield in which two men were attacked and a house was shot at in three linked incidents.

The 36-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault after an attack on a man at Paddy Power bookmakers on London Road at around 8.30pm on Monday.

A CCTV camera captured men jumping out of a car outside Paddy Power in London Road before another man was attacked

It was the first in a series of three incidents, which detectives all believed to be linked.

South Yorkshire Police said a 31-year-old man was left with a serious facial injury after he was attacked in the bookmakers.

He was admitted to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition today.

A CCTV camera captured a silver Ford Focus pulling up outside the shop moments before the attack.

Police officers carried out enquiries in Wostenholm Road, Nether Edge, after a gun was fired towards a house

Two men were seen entering the bookmakers before running out shortly afterwards.

At 11.45pm that night a gun was fired towards a house in Wostenholm Road, Nether Edge and an hour later, in the early hours of Tuesday, another man was attacked at Adnan's Fried Chicken takeaway on the corner of West Street and Rockingham Street in Sheffield city centre.

The victim was not at the scene when police officers arrived and he has still not been tracked down.

Yesterday, Detective Inspector Graham Bulmer, said: "At this time we do believe that the three incidents are linked and involved the same people and as such we are treating them as targeted."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 691 of June 4.



Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.