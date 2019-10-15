Man robbed while slumped unconscious in Sheffield street
A man is wanted by the police after another man was robbed as he was slumped unconscious in a Sheffield street.
Detectives investigating the incident have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information.
They were called in after a 22-year-old man was the victim of a robbery on Rockingham Street, Sheffield city centre, in the early hours of Sunday, September 22.
The man left the SOYO bar and woke in hospital with a head injury unable to remember what had happened.
Police enquiries revealed he had been the victim of two crimes after leaving the bar.
His bank card was allegedly stolen from him by a woman as he used a cash machine.
A suspect has since been identified and enquiries into that matter are ongoing.
But it is then believed that the man fell and knocked his head, rendering him unconscious.
While he was on the ground it is believed he was robbed and had property, including his bank card, taken from him.
The card was then used at several locations across Sheffield.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime number 14/143809/19.