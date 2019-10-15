Man killed in Parkway collision in Sheffield
A man died in a collision on the Parkway in Sheffield, it has emerged today.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 08:56 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 11:05 am
South Yorkshire Police said a man, thought to be in his 50s, died when the black BMW 4-series he was driving left the road and crashed close to the exit for Parkway Drive.
He was travelling on the outbound carriageway, away from Sheffield, at the time of the collision.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 7.25pm on Sunday but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.LATEST: Man wanted over Sheffield murder not seen for over a yearSouth Yorkshire Police said: “If you believe you may have witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of the BMW prior to the collision or have any dashcam footage please contact South Yorkshire Police.”
Quote incident 771 of October 13.