A boy remains in hospital morning after an attack outside the Cathedral in Sheffield city centre.

The teenager suffered head injuries after he was assaulted close the Cathedral on High Street at around 5.25pm yesterday.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains today.

The crime scene was cordoned off yesterday while police enquiries were carried out.

No arrests have yet been made.