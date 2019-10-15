Boy remains in hospital after attack outside Cathedral in Sheffield city centre
A boy remains in hospital morning after an attack outside the Cathedral in Sheffield city centre.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 09:39 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 11:03 am
The teenager suffered head injuries after he was assaulted close the Cathedral on High Street at around 5.25pm yesterday.
He was taken to hospital, where he remains today.
The crime scene was cordoned off yesterday while police enquiries were carried out.
No arrests have yet been made.