The mum, from Rosedale Road, Scawsby, has posted details of the attack on Facebook in a bid to find witnesses to the incident.

She said she was woken up at around 1am to find that a brick had been thrown through a window – covering her hallway and stairs in shards of glass.

Rosedale Road, Scawsby, Doncaster

The glass had also shattered over a pushchair and shoes left in the hall.

She later discovered that gloss paint had been thrown over the front of her house in the same attack.

Posting on Facebook, she said: “Just after 1 o’clock this morning, while laid in bed with my three year old asleep and my one-year-old in the next bedroom, I was woken to a huge bang.“I was on my own, with my two young children.“I ran to be greeted by this, not knowing if they were in my house, frantically ringing my mum and dad while listening to my little girl crying and in complete fear.”

She added: “Some vile person or people have put a huge brick through my window and I then went to find, when mum and dad got here, that they had also covered my house in gloss.

“How anybody could be capable of this is beyond me. I am heartbroken the fact that my little girl has been woken and heard this and seen the aftermath. That my house is in such a complete mess.“I hope who ever did it that it was worth the distress you’ve caused.

“Can anybody around Scawsby area please let me know if you have seen or heard anything.”

South Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call today for reports of criminal damage on a property on Rosedale Road in Scawby, Doncaster.

“It is believed that a window on a door was damaged and paint was thrown at the property.