Police probe into Centertainment murder in Sheffield continues after eighth arrest

The police probe into a murder at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield is continuing today, with another arrest made yesterday.

Detectives made their eighth arrest yesterday as part of their investigation into the death of 22-year-old Fahim Hersi, from Broomhall, who was stabbed outside the cinema at Centertainment on Friday night.

Fahim Hersi was stabbed to death at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield

The 21-year-old man they arrested on suspicion of murder remained in police custody last night.

Seven arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of the fatal stabbing, with the six men and one woman all arrested on suspicion of murder.

Of those originally arrested, a 21-year-old Sheffield man remained in police custody yesterday.

Two men and a woman, all from the Sheffield area, have been released under investigation.

Three men have been released with no further action to be taken.

A post mortem examination revealed that Mr Hersi died of a single stab wound to his chest.

His death is the seventh fatal stabbing in Sheffield so far this year.

Anyone with information on the Centertainment murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 950 of September 21.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.