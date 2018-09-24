Hillsborough stabbings: Sheffield man charged with attempted murder

A 24-year-old Sheffield man has been charged with attempted murder after two men were stabbed in Hillsborough.

Daniel Trotter, of Chadwick Road, Sheffield, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday, September 25) charged with attempted murder, wounding, supply of controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police were called at around 12.20am on Sunday, September 23 following reports two men had been stabbed in Walkley Lane, Sheffield.

A 31-year-old man remains in hospital in a critical condition. A 29-year-old man was also treated for knife injuries and has since been released from hospital.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 16 of 23 September 2018.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

