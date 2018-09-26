Men released from hospital after two knife attacks in Sheffield suburbs in space of 10 minutes

Two men stabbed in two knife attacks in neighbouring Sheffield suburbs have been released from hospital.

The men, aged 18 and 21, were stabbed outside convenience stores in Swallownest and Aston on Sunday night.

A man was stabbed on the car park close to McColl's in Aston on Sunday night

South Yorkshire Police said the younger man was slashed on his hands and leg outside Del’s on High Street, Swallownest, at around 8.05pm.

Ten minutes later the other victim was stabbed in his arm and ribs on the car park near McColl’s on Worksop Road, Aston.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged to recover at home.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, who were arrested on suspicion of wounding and robbery, have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 886 of September 23 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.