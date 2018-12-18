Man found with knife and drugs in Sheffield street

A man was found carrying a knife and Class A drugs when he tried to run off from PCSOs patrolling a Sheffield suburb.

Following complaints from residents in and around Shoreham Street, Highfield, police patrols have been carried out in a bid to catch drug dealers in the act.

South Yorkshire Police said PCSOs spotted a suspect who then attempted to run off but slipped on wet grass and was detained.

He was found to be carrying a knife and Class A drugs.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of bladed article.

The man has since been released under investigation pending the outcome of forensic tests.

In a Facebook, post the Sheffield Central neighbourhood policing team said: “This was a great demonstration of neighbourhood policing, with local PCSO's tackling crime in their local areas using information from the local community and some good policing skills.”