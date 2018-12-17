Video shows aftermath of police chase in Sheffield suburb

Have your say

A video shows the aftermath of a police chase in a Sheffield suburb which ended when a car crashed into a parked vehicle.

Police officers started following a silver Volkswagen Jetta which failed to stop after it was spotted speeding on Sheffield Road, Rotherham, on Saturday night.

South Yorkshire Police said the Jetta ‘rammed’ a police car before making off into Tinsley, Sheffield.

It later crashed into a parked car near Bawtry Road, Tinsley.

The driver abandoned the car and ran off but was caught by police officers.

A passing motorist recorded some of the police activity in Tinsley after the police chase.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and criminal damage.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.