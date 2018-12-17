Addict jailed for 35 years for murdering Sheffield massage parlour boss to ‘fund night of drug taking’ 

“The sad fact of this case is a woman was murdered in her home to fund one night of drug taking,” said a judge as she jailed a killer for 35 years for the ‘savage’ murder of a Sheffield massage parlour boss.

Mrs Justice O’Farrell jailed Lee Fueloep for life, to serve a minimum of 35 years, for the murder of 73-year-old Jill Hibberd, after a jury found him unanimously guilty of the crime on Friday.

Jill Hibberd, 73, was murdered at her home in Roy Kilner Way, Wombwell on May 30 this year by 'drug addict' Lee Fuelop

Fueloep was sentenced in his absence, after the 40-year-old refused to leave his prison cell to attend this morning’s hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

“I accept that Fueloep didn’t go to Ms Hibberd’s house intending to kill her, it’s likely that he planned to intimidate her and threaten her with a knife so he could steal her car and money; but Jill Hibberd was not a woman who was easily intimidated.

“She stood up to him. He panicked or lost control and inflicted a ferocious and savage attack on an elderly, unarmed woman,” said Mrs Justice O’Farrell.

Andrew Ashby, 23, was jailed for 32 months for a charge of handling stolen goods, after he bought Ms Hibberd's Audi TT vehicle from Fuelop for a 'few hundred' pounds, hours after the 73-year-old was murdered

The court heard how Fueloep carried out the fatal attack on Ms Hibberd at her home in Roy Kilner Way, Wombwell shortly before 9pm on May 30 this year, during which he stabbed her 70 times.

Ms Hibberd, who ran the Fantasia massage parlour in Attercliffe, was stabbed in her face, neck, chest and limbs, and was left with damage to her lungs, kidneys, heart, intestines and spleen.

Prosecutor, Kama Melly QC, described how after murdering Ms Hibberd, ‘drug addict’ Fueloep, of Willow Garth, Wombwell stole Ms Hibberd's Audi TT vehicle, worth an estimated £26,000, and fled the crime scene in it.

She said he sold the vehicle on to Andrew Ashby, 23, for a ‘few hundred pounds’ just hours after the killing, and used the proceeds to buy £200 of crack cocaine and heroin.

Through a victim impact statement read out in court, the judge was told of the devastating impact Ms Hibberd’s death has had on her close friend of 35 years, Jenny Lacey.

“Jill was a true friend. Losing her has left a huge gap in our lives. Especially after realising her life was taken in such a brutal, senseless and cowardly manner,” said Ms Lacey.

Mrs Justice O’Farrell also jailed Ashby, of Woolgreaves Avenue, Wakefield for 32 months for a charge of handling stolen goods, after he pleaded guilty to the charge last month.