JD Sports partially re-opens after ram raid in Sheffield

JD Sports in Sheffield has partially re-opened after a ram raid earlier this morning.

The store on The Moor was raided at 3.45am when a vehicle smashed into the glass front – smashing the floor to ceiling pane to the right hand side of the entrance.

Smashed windows at JD Sports on The Moor.

It is not yet known what was stolen.

JD Sports said the clothing section is now open but the footwear section remains closed while a clean-up operation is under way.

A police investigation has been launched.