South Yorkshire Police said a 15-year-old girl was walking along Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, when a man exposed himself at her at around 8am yesterday.

He was around 30-years-old, white and had long brown, curly hair.

Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, Sheffield

The man also had stubble, light blue eyes and a small scar under his left eye.