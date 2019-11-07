Man exposed himself at schoolgirl in Sheffield
A man is wanted by the police after he indecently exposed himself at a schoolgirl in Sheffield.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 8:10 am
South Yorkshire Police said a 15-year-old girl was walking along Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, when a man exposed himself at her at around 8am yesterday.
He was around 30-years-old, white and had long brown, curly hair.
The man also had stubble, light blue eyes and a small scar under his left eye.
He was of a heavy build, wore square framed glasses, a black waterproof coat, blue jeans and dirty, white trainers. Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 172 of November 6.