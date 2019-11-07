Axe and cut throat razor found in car in Rotherham

A man was arrested after police officers found a machete and cut throat razor in a car in Rotherham.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 7:43 am
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 11:21 am
Police found these weapons in a car in Rotherham

Officers stopped a car and seized the weapons after searching the vehicle on Sunday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

CRIME: Sheffield United star Oli McBurnie pleads not guilty to drink driving at Leeds Magistrates' CourtAn axe was found in the rear footwell and a cut throat razor was found in front of the gear stick.

POLICE: Boy, 17, charged over robbery of elderly woman knocked to ground in Sheffield gennelNo other details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Read More

Read More
Pedestrian killed in Doncaster crash named by police