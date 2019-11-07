Axe and cut throat razor found in car in Rotherham
A man was arrested after police officers found a machete and cut throat razor in a car in Rotherham.
Officers stopped a car and seized the weapons after searching the vehicle on Sunday night.
An axe was found in the rear footwell and a cut throat razor was found in front of the gear stick.
No other details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.