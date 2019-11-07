Boy, 17, charged over robbery of elderly woman knocked to ground in Sheffield gennel

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged last night and is due to appear at court today.

He was arrested after an 18-year-old woman was robbed in a gennel off Little Norton Lane, Meadowhead, as she walked home on Wednesday afternoon.

A boy, 17, has been charged with robbery

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/164727/19.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.