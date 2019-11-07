Boy, 17, charged over robbery of elderly woman knocked to ground in Sheffield gennel
A boy, aged 17, has been charged over the robbery of an elderly woman who was knocked to the ground when her bag was snatched in a Sheffield gennel.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged last night and is due to appear at court today.
He was arrested after an 18-year-old woman was robbed in a gennel off Little Norton Lane, Meadowhead, as she walked home on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/164727/19.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
