Man discharged from hospital after stabbing in Barnsley

A man has been discharged from hospital after a stabbing in Barnsley town centre.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 8:18 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 8:19 am

The 30-year-old was injured in an incident in Eldon Street North at around 11.20pm on Saturday night.

He was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for treatment but has since been discharged.

Eldon Street North, Barnsley

The crime scene was cordoned off while police enquiries were carried out on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

No arrests have yet been made over the stabbing.