South Yorkshire Police alerted to schoolboy attack
A schoolboy was attacked after being targeted on a Rotherham street and chased into a park.
Monday, 21st October 2019, 4:46 pm
The 14-year-old Wickersley School pupil was initially assaulted on the roundabout at the junction of Plane Drive and Sycamore Avenue, Wickersley.
He was then chased into Wickersley Park and attacked again close to the exit for Warren Road.
A police spokesman said: “I can confirm that we are investigating. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 809 of October 16.