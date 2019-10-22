Tributes paid to young man killed on South Yorkshire motorway
Tributes have been paid to a young man who was killed after being struck by a car on the M1 in South Yorkshire.
Jake Glover-Brown, aged 25, was struck by a black Mercedes CLA on the northbound stretch of the the M1 between Junction 35A for Chapeltown and 36 for Tankersley.
The full circumstances have not yet been released, but Jake, from Barnsley, was described as a ‘pedestrian’ and the collision took place in the third lane.
Three three men, one woman and a teenage boy, aged between 16 and 50, were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice after the collision.
COURT: 'I'm lucky to be alive' - victim tells court, as Sheffield man who subjected her to horrific beating and 'left her for dead' is jailed
The teenager has been released under investigation and the other four have been bailed pending further enquiries.
In Facebook tributes, Jake has been described as ‘lovely’.Kerry Race described his death as ‘heartbreaking’ and said he was ‘such a lovely lad’.
In another tribute, Debbie Jayne Hargate said: “It was an honour watching you grow up.”
Brett Dawson described Jake as a ‘cracking kid,’ and work colleague Beverley Hey said it was a ‘a pleasure’ to have worked with him.Dawn Firth said she was ‘absolutely gutted’ at the death and described Jake as ‘such a beautiful person’.
Melanie McCall said he was ‘such a pleasant and polite young man’.Anyone with information about the crash, which happened at around 11.50pm on Friday, October 18, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,011 of October 18.