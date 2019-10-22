Skip lorry driven into house and torched in arson attack in Sheffield
A skip lorry was deliberately driven into a house in Sheffield and then torched in an arson attack.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Shirehall Road, Shiregreen, just before 7.30pm yesterday.
They found that a skip lorry had reversed into a house – damaging the front of the property – before the vehicle was set on fire.
The flames did not spread to the house.
South Yorkshire Police said the occupants of the skip lorry jumped into another vehicle to flee the scene.
The getaway car was then involved in a collision on nearby Beck Road, Shiregreen.
The Shirehall Road incident is being treated as a ‘targeted act’.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives are currently investigating a suspected arson in Sheffield.
“At 7.27pm yesterday, emergency services were called following reports that a bin lorry had been reversed into a property on Shirehall Road, Sheffield, causing damage.
“It is believed that the cab of the lorry was then set on fire. This fire did not spread to the property.
“The occupants of the lorry are believed to have fled the scene in another vehicle.
“This vehicle was then involved in a collision on Beck Road.
“Police believe the incident on Shirehall Road was a targeted act and officers are in the local area carrying out initial enquiries.”
Three fire crews dealt with the burning skip lorry to prevent the flames spreading.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 801 of October 21.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.