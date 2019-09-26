Man crushed in collision in Barnsley street loses fight for life
A man crushed in a collision with a car in a Barnsley street has lost his fight for life.
The 75-year-old, named today as Peter Armitage, was loading items into the boot of a car on Melville Street, Wombwell, when he was struck by a reversing vehicle at 10.30am on Saturday, June 29.
South Yorkshire Police said an 83-year-old woman driving a silver Vauxhall Astra was attempting to park behind the Hyundai i10 Mr Armitage was loading up when the collision occurred.
The Astra then collided with a wall and the front door of a house on the street.
Mr Armitage was taken to hospital, where he remained in hospital until Sunday, August 19, when he lost his fight for life.
Details of his death have only been released today.
In a statement, his family said he was a ‘devoted husband to Mary, much loved dad to John and Mark, and adored grandad to Gabriel, Jacob, Bea, Seth and Edith’.
The statement continued: “We feel truly blessed to have had him in our lives.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 338 of June 29.