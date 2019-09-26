Gunman hunted after shooting in Sheffield street
A gunman is on the run after a shooting in a Sheffield street last night.
South Yorkshire Police said a 39-year-old was shot at as he left his vehicle in Malton Street, Pitsmoor, just before 8.35pm yesterday.CRIME: South Yorkshire Police probe into murder of mum-of-four continues
The force said two shots were fired but the intended target was unharmed.
The gunman is believed to have been travelling in a black car, which was later found burnt out.READ MORE: Police seize 76 weapons in knife crime crackdown in South YorkshireSouth Yorkshire Police said: “A cordon is currently in place while officers carry out enquiries to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and there will be an increased presence in the area today, should anyone have any concerns.LATEST: Police probe into shooting in SheffieldAnyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 885 of September 25.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.