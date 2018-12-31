Man charged over two raids at newsagents in Sheffield

A man has been charged over two raids at a newsagents in Sheffield.

Wayne Robinson, aged 33, of Castle Walk, Sheffield, appeared before city magistrates on Saturday accused of two robberies at a newsagents on Duke Street, Park Hill, on Saturday November 24 and Wednesday, December 19.

He has also been charged with two counts of failing to comply with drug assessments, one count of possession of a bladed article with intent to cause fear and one count of possession of an imitation firearm.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, January 21.