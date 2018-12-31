Teenage girl from Sheffield missing for 10 days

Have your say

A teenage girl from Sheffield has been missing from home for 10 days.

Pamela Horvathova, aged 16, was last seen at around 10am on Friday, December 21 in the Staniforth Road area of Darnall.

Pamela Horvathova

She was reported missing on Monday, December 24.

The teenager was last seen wearing a black coat, with blue trousers and black shoes. She has black and blonde hair.

It is believed that Pamela has friends in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 941 of December 24.