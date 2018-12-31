Drink driver crashed in Sheffield day after buying car

A drink driver was arrested after crashing his car in Sheffield the day after he bought it.
The car was written off in the smash in Chapeltown yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said the motorist was three times over the drink drive limit.
No other details have yet been released.